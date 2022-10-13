If I could carry a tune and wasn’t scared of heights, you would hear me singing the praises of Katherine Fowler atop the tallest building in Nashville. If you’re looking for a dietitian who practices a non-diet and Health at Every Size approach to evidence-based care — congratulations, you just met your new dietitian. She is the founder and owner of Fowler Nutrition, and has been practicing as a master’s-level, licensed registered dietitian nutritionist for nearly 15 years. A word of advice: Get on her schedule now, before January rolls around.