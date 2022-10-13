Hillsboro Pike’s Allure Spa & Nails offers a classic nail-salon experience done right. Clean, efficient and with an extensive selection of colors to choose from, Allure employs a large staff of skilled nail techs who can handle any trending shape and finish you throw at them. Conveniently located in Green Hills, the salon and spa can usually fit you in quickly if you’re a walk-in, but appointments are welcome. They’re open daily — including on Sundays, which is rare for nail places around Nashville. Allure is a perfect spot for a treat-yo-self afternoon between shopping and catching a movie at Regal’s nearby Green Hills location.