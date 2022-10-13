For years I hid my curls. I didn’t know what to do with them or how to style them, so I brushed them (gasp!) and tried to tame them. But that was all before I found Celia Jenkins at Wildflower Hair Artistry. She dry-cuts curly hair, so she can cut with your natural curl pattern and, unlike with regular cutting, there aren’t any length surprises after drying. With a new cut, some new twists and shakes, my curls now fall easily. Celia has completed hundreds of hours of curl education, and will work with your unique hair and maintenance routine to get you a cut you’ll love.