Beth Higney and Natalie Copeland are aesthetic nurse practitioners, which allows them to bring a deep understanding of dermatology to their skin care business. They started with facials, chemical peels, injections and related services. Complexion has such a devoted following — including supermodel and super-Nashvillian Karen Elson — that they’re expanding to a West Nashville facility with more treatment rooms. In 2022 they introduced AM and PM Serums, their first skin care products, which are designed to help protect and prevent damage from environmental and sun exposure.
Best Place to Make Your Face Glow
Complexion Aesthetics and Skincare Boutique
Margaret Littman
