You are so Nashville if you’ve been waiting all year for YASNI submissions to start up again.
That’s right, the Scene’s annual contest of Music City-specific punch lines returns. Submissions are now open for the 35th annual “You Are So Nashville If …” issue.
If you already know the drill, head on over to our submissions page. For those new to this event, here’s the scoop. Each year, we ask our readers to poke a little fun at the Nashville experience by completing this sentence: "You are so Nashville if … "
Last year, Logan Elliott won the top spot by channeling citywide frustrations about disrupted garbage and recycling services: "You are so Nashville if ... You’ve been on the darkweb trying to solicit trash pickup."
You have until June 22 to submit your wittiest gripes, jabs and observations about our fair city. Multiple submissions are acceptable. Enter them at this link.
We'll run our favorite submissions in the 35th annual YASNI issue in July, accompanied as usual by illustrations from one of our contributing artists.
Some advice before you submit:
- Make your entry specific to Nashville. Not, like, “YASNI you'd still rather work from home in pajamas.”
- Steer clear of YASNI clichés. Pot holes? We’ve heard it all. Transpotainment? It better be shockingly original. Hot chicken? Cluck off.
- Look back at our previous winners to study a well-constructed YASNI. Here are the 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019 editions.
- Good spelling and punctuation matters. Typos, too many exclamation points or a misplaced period can ruin your joke or make it difficult to understand.
- These are one-liners, so keep them short and punchy.
- And please, do not tag us on social media with your entries. No need to email, call or walk into our office with your entries. If you do, they will not count for the contest. Enter them at the submission link.
Make us laugh, Nashville.