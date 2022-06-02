Welcome to June in Nashville — the season of gay pride, Bonnaroo, mosquito bites and sweaty panties. Oh! And YASNI is open for business.
If you already know the drill, head on over to our submissions page. For those new to this hilarious and unnecessary publication event, here’s the scoop. Each year, we ask our readers to poke a little fun at the Music City experience by completing this sentence: "You are so Nashville if … "
Last year, Chase Stejskal took first place for his hero worship of our favorite Titans running back. "You are so Nashville if you think Derrick Henry offseason workout vids should be flagged as erotica."
You have until June 22 to submit your takes on our fair city. Multiple submissions are A-OK. Our staff will hold our annual daylong YASNI meeting, during which we’ll rend our garments and duke it out to determine which entry lives up to the Nashville name.
We'll run our favorite submissions in the 34th annual YASNI issue in July, accompanied as usual by illustrations from one of our contributing artists.
Some words to the wise:
- Make your entry specific to Nashville. Not, like, “YASNI you're so happy to be back at the strip club after COVID."
- Steer clear of YASNI clichés. Traffic? We’ve heard it all. Bachelorettes? It better be shockingly original. Californians? Meh.
- Look back at our previous winners to study a well-constructed YASNI. Here are the 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018 editions.
- And please, do not tag us on social media with your entries. No need to email, call or walk into our office with your entries. If you do, they will not count for the contest. Enter them at the submission link. Need that link again? It's here.
Make us laugh, Nashville.