Anthology Feb. 10-12 at TPAC’s Polk Theater, 505 Deaderick St. nashvilleballet.com

The Nashville City Cemetery might seem an unlikely source of inspiration for the ballet. But in creating his latest work — Anthology, which premieres Feb. 10 at TPAC’s Polk Theater — Nashville Ballet artistic director Paul Vasterling has discovered that this unique local landmark offers a rich tapestry of beautiful but often overlooked stories.

“I’ve always been fascinated by Nashville’s history,” says Vasterling, who plans to retire at the end of the 2022-23 season, marking 34 years with the organization. “But what I found interesting about the Nashville City Cemetery is that it serves as the final resting place for all strata of humanity — people of all ages, every race, religion, social status. And in thinking about where the city is today — and really, where we all are in our own lives — I started wondering how many stories must be buried in that cemetery. The people that came before us, who shaped our community and gave us all a foundation to build on. So many of those stories have been erased or lost. But my hope is that Anthology will remind us of how we’re all connected, and that everyone’s story deserves to be told.”

Vasterling says the new work follows a character, known simply as the Living One, who visits the city cemetery and encounters various spirits there — from formerly enslaved philanthropist Lucinda Bedford and dance luminary Albertine Maxwell to Nashville’s first policewomen and even the first peoples of Middle Tennessee. And much like Vasterling’s acclaimed work Lucy Negro Redux, Anthology offers an eclectic blend of movement, music, spoken word and projected imagery.

“I had originally planned to choreograph the entire piece myself with one musician,” Vasterling says. “But I felt it was better to have other voices represented, both choreographically and musically. It seemed like this might be a great framework to lift up other artists.”

In fact, Anthology will feature the choreography of Nashville Ballet’s newly appointed resident choreographer Mollie Sansone, along with Shabaz Ujima, Aeron Buchanan, Sidra Bell and Windship Boyd. Live music will be composed and performed by singer-songwriter Morgxn, with additional music by Larissa Maestro, Jordan Lehning, Beethoven and more.

“Paul has always been so supportive of everything I do,” says Sansone, a longtime company dancer and Nashville Ballet’s first female resident choreographer. “He absolutely believes in people, but he also invests in them. It’s amazing to think of the time and energy and resources he gives to people within the organization. I admire that about him so much.”

For her portion of Anthology, Sansone is highlighting the story of Elizabeth Goodwin and Gertrude Whitney — the first women to serve on Nashville’s police force. The pair relocated from Buffalo, N.Y., to Nashville in 1921 to work with the Women’s Protective Bureau, an organization aimed at keeping single young women safe and off the streets.

“Elizabeth and Gertrude were incredibly strong women — working and succeeding in a man’s world,” Sansone says. “They were so devoted to the community they protected. But they were not just partners in their work. Photos and records indicate that they were also partners in life. They owned a home together and adopted two sons together. It’s really a beautiful love story, and I’m so honored to bring it to the stage.

“As part of my research, I found that Elizabeth grew up doing a lot of needlework and lace work,” Sansone continues. “That got me thinking about how tightly interwoven these two women were — both within the fabric of the community and to each other. So I’m doing a lot of gesture work, with interlaced arms and embraces that reinforce this idea of connection that runs throughout Anthology. So much can be said through the language of dance, and there’s something really magical in that. I hope audiences will be inspired by — and maybe even recognize a bit of themselves — within these incredible stories that Paul has gathered.”

