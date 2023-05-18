A few weeks back, among an array of responses to Nashville nonbinary teen B Hayes being denied entry to their prom, a boatload of stars joined Nashville alt-pop songsmith Morgxn in sending some much-appreciated words of encouragement. The point in that situation wasn’t really to focus on Morgxn, but the music he makes is worthy of attention. Case in point: The Nashville native’s new single “Modern Man” is a post-disco heater destined for fine summer playlists everywhere that artfully questions the way contemporary society narrowly defines masculinity.

“I have often felt like the idea of ‘man’ in society is so arbitrary and stoic and honestly toxic and dangerous,” Morgxn writes. “What is a ‘man’ and what is it that I’m aspiring to be? And if society has a fixed definition ... how I can explore that for myself? Sometimes I feel that the freedom to really be ME is wrapped in another person’s definition.”

Today, we’re very pleased to premiere the music video for the track. Directed by Neta Ben Ezra and produced by Bella Mazzola, the piece follows Morgxn as he appeals to an authority figure for some clarity on the things that trouble him. Turns out that the priest he’s confessing to is Nashville drag queen supreme and outspoken activist Vidalia Anne Gentry — who, in real life, went to high school with Morgxn — and she and her brethren and sistren are here to help Morgxn define his own fabulous self.

“I had many cast and crew sharing tearful stories of their own experiences with narrow-minded communities back home,” says Morgxn. “Making this music video in the place where I’m from, with drag superstar Vidalia Anne Gentry ... it’s a testament to growth, vulnerability, and the power of owning who you are, no matter what society may try and tell you.”

“The reclamation of religious iconography featured in the video spoke to my own personal traumas with the church, and getting to process those traumas through music and art and an exaltation of Southern queerness — especially through Morgxn and director Neta Ben Ezra’s vision — was inspirational,” adds Gentry. “Being a ‘modern man’ to me means that I feel empowered to free myself from the shackles of the gender binary, and I hope this song and video empower many others in the same way.”

