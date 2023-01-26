In our annual Winter Arts Guide, we talk with Jeffrey Gibson about his upcoming exhibition at the Frist, and ask some of the city’s art insiders what events they’re most looking forward to. Plus, our critics highlight the best art, theater, dance, film and literary events of the season.
Jeffrey Gibson talks 'Fame,' fame and his upcoming Frist Art Museum exhibition
We look inside the Tennessee Triennial with consulting curator María Magdalena Campos-Pons
Our picks for the hottest gallery shows of the coldest season
Nashville Ballet explores local stories with the world premiere of 'Anthology'
Nashville insiders on what they love and loathe about our city’s art scene
Promising new releases and repertory screenings are headed to the Belcourt, with franchise installments and 'Cocaine Bear' hitting megaplexes