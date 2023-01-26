In our annual Winter Arts Guide, we talk with Jeffrey Gibson about his upcoming exhibition at the Frist, and ask some of the city’s art insiders what events they’re most looking forward to. Plus, our critics highlight the best art, theater, dance, film and literary events of the season.

Winter Arts Guide 2023: Triennial Confidential We look inside the Tennessee Triennial with consulting curator María Magdalena Campos-Pons

+2 Winter Arts Guide 2023: Gallery Offerings Our picks for the hottest gallery shows of the coldest season

+3 Winter Arts Guide 2023: On Pointe Nashville Ballet explores local stories with the world premiere of 'Anthology'

+2 Winter Arts Guide 2023: Visual Arts Poll Nashville insiders on what they love and loathe about our city’s art scene

+2 Winter Arts Guide 2023: Coming Attractions Promising new releases and repertory screenings are headed to the Belcourt, with franchise installments and 'Cocaine Bear' hitting megaplexes