In The Gold Standard, Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and 440 Sports’ Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week’s topics include:
- A deep dive into David Poile's offseason strategy
- The Preds never let their guys walk
- Poile knows when to cut a player a loose
- From 2017 until 2022, what has he done well? Poorly?
- Which offseason moves were failures?
- Which offseason was his best?
- Which offseason defines the direction of the franchise?
- Is 2022 possibly his best since the Cup Final?
