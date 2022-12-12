Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and AP Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week's topics include:
- Michael McCarron enters the NHL player assistance program
- Eeli Tolvanen placed on waivers
- Did Preds give up on former first rounder too soon?
- Why did he clash with current coaching staff?
- Is this part of a bigger issue?
- A rundown of Nashville’s failed first-round picks
- Who the heck is going to play defense?
- Dumb Things Said on Preds Social MediaTM
