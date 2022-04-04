On May 3, Nashville voters will weigh in on Metro’s entire judicial branch, as well as a variety of Metro’s elected positions — including sheriff, public defender and school board. A high-profile race for district attorney pits two challengers, P. Danielle Nellis and Sara Beth Myers, against incumbent Glenn Funk.
Technically a primary, May’s election is a strong indication of November's favorites in overwhelmingly Democratic Davidson County.
The election will reshape Nashville’s bench, which is split into criminal courts, circuit courts, general sessions courts and chancery courts. Cases in Davidson County first clear general sessions courts, where judges rule from the bench, before going to criminal or circuit courts, where judges hear jury trials. Nashville’s chancery court hears civil and bankruptcy cases. It’s the county’s single court of equity, in which chancellors (judges) rule based on principles of equity rather than law.
Register online here until 11:59 p.m., or turn in a completed voter registration form to the Davidson County Election Commission by 4:30 p.m. Eligible voters must be Tennessee residents 18 or older with proof of citizenship issued by the federal or state government. Tennessee’s voting requirements exclude individuals convicted of certain felonies — more specifics here.