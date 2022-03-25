Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share.

From The Strategist: We Found the Delightful Historical-Figure Socks Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Husband Has Been Wearing

From The New Yorker: Neverland Comes to Broadway

From Buzzfeed: Dozens Of Men Got Sick During A Secret Training Exercise At A Nuclear Site In 1991. They're Still Fighting For Answers.

From Okayplayer: This App That Let’s You Virtually Investigate Rap’s Most Infamous Murders is the Morbid Future of True Crime

From The Independent: Paralysed man communicates first words in months using brain implant: ‘I want a beer’

From The New York Times: One Cure for Pandemic Doldrums: Walking Every Street in Your City

From Pitchfork: Elvis Portraitist Tommy Kha on Inspiration, Backlash, and What Happened at the Memphis Airport

From The New Yorker: The Husband and Wife Whose Restaurant Gave the World Tiramisu

From The New York Times: The Art of Making Thai Noodles, Far From Thailand

From NPR: Italian scientists hacked pizza physics to make dough without yeast

From WPLN: No encore: Nashville Symphony will chop trees where huge purple martin brood has been roosting

From The Washington Post: Opinion: Consent is not enough. We need a new sexual ethic.

From The New York Times: One Pizza at a Time, He Defined the New York Slice

From WPLN: As a former Vanderbilt nurse faces prison for a deadly error, her colleagues worry: Could I be next?

From ProPublica: St. Jude Fights Donors’ Families in Court for Share of Estates

From The New Yorker: The Pied Piper of Psychedelic Toads

From The New York Times$87.50 for 3 Minutes: Inside the Hot Market for Videos of Idling Trucks

From The Washington PostHow Stepan, Ukraine’s most famous cat, escaped the war to safety

