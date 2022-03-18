Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share.

From the Riverfront TimesA St. Louis Doctor Fought COVID Up Close. Now She's Shilling Ivermectin 

From the Los Angeles TimesWho's driving that food delivery bot? It might be a Gen Z gamer

From The Washington PostHere comes the Joro spider!

From CNN: Newly discovered rainbow-colored fish lives in the ocean's 'twilight zone'

From NPR's Consider ThisThe Political Benefit Of Book Bans

From the Tennessee Lookout: ‘This is akin to a hostile takeover’

From NBC: ‘They don’t offer anything’: Disaster survivors left behind when FEMA, states don’t help

From National GeographicThe prince, the mayor, and the U.S. fish that ate Japan

From the Los Angeles TimesLatinx Files: Are we ready for a ‘computerized’ Selena album?

From The Guardian: Slobbing out and giving up: why are so many people going ‘goblin mode’?

From the Los Angeles Times: Pickleball noise is fueling neighborhood drama from coast to coast

