Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share.
From Bloomberg: Lessons From the Golden Age of the Mall Walkers
From The Bulwark: The Long History of Glenn Greenwald’s Kissing Up to the Kremlin
From National Geographic: Who really discovered Antarctica? Depends who you ask.
From The Atlantic: The Vindication of Jack White
From Gawker: Writers Shouldn't Talk
From Kotaku: The Human Toll Of Fallout 76’s Disastrous Launch
From The New Yorker: Would Showing Graphic Images of Mass Shootings Spur Action to Stop Them?
From ESPN: Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has good reason to believe in himself
From Artsy: What Does It Mean for Galleries to Support Queer Artists Today?
From The New Yorker: The Surreal Case of a CIA Hacker's Revenge
From The Philadelphia Inquirer: A new mental health emergency number launches in July. Some hope 988 is a catalyst for bigger change
From HuffPost: A Top Tennessee Prosecutor Prides Herself On Being Tough On Crime. It’s Soaring Anyway.
From The Wall Street Journal: Housing, Child Care, Utilities—Nashville Faces Exceptional Inflation Hit From All Sides
From Brutal South: The eye in the sky: Big-data policing is coming for my city
From The Atlantic: How San Francisco Became a Failed City
From Slate: What the Great Pushback Against Urban Progressives Is Really About
From The Bulwark: Race and Place: How Community Disparities Affect Inequality