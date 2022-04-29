The Weekly Links: Horny Hippos, Bee Drama and Racist Debutantes
Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share.

From National Geographic: Why China is using guard geese to uphold its zero-COVID policy

From The New York Times: This Man Married a Fictional Character. He’d Like You to Hear Him Out

From Rolling Stone: Exclusive: Video Undercuts DaBaby's Self-Defense Claim in 2018 Killing

From The Onion: New Tennessee Law Requires Women To Wait 24 Hours Before Getting A Burger

From The Texas Tribune: Listen as Melissa Lucio learns her life has been spared

From Chicago Tribune: Chicago Reader owner steps down amid employee protests, freeing alternative newspaper to go nonprofit

From The New Yorker: The National Guard Soldiers Trying to Unionize

From Intelligencer: The Best Moments in Twitter History

From Vanity FairInside the New Right, Where Peter Thiel Is Placing His Biggest Bets

From Slate: Edible Arrangements Is Getting Into the Wellness Industry

From The New Republic: Should Reporters Save Scoops for Books?

From AnOther: Nick Cave on His New Exhibition, Religion and “Robust Vulnerability

From The New York Times: Trae Young: Your Hair Is an Unsolved Mystery. But a Magnificent One

