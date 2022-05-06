Weekly Links

Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share.

From CyclingTips: Exposed by a Strava Kom: The Many Lives of a Fake Pro Cyclist

From Vanity Fair: Scene Stealer: The True Lies of Elisabeth Finch, Part 1

From The New York TimesEngineers Discover 19 Revolutionary War Cannons in Georgia’s Savannah River

From Intelligencer: The Supreme Court Leak is Good, Actually

From Vulture: The Improbable Return of Black Star

From The New York Times: He Spurred a Revolution in Psychology; Then He 'Disappeared'

From WiredFast, Cheap, and Out of Control: Inside Shein’s Sudden Rise

From The New Yorker: Of Course The Constitution Has Nothing to Say About Abortion

From Vulture: We're Taking Sheryl Crow for Granted

From WJAR: Last surviving Tuskegee Airman in Rhode Island asks for birthday cards for 100th birthday

From The Athletic: Nashville SC’s Geodis Park represents the new, and some of the old, of its eclectic home

From The New Yorker: What an Unprecedented Supreme Court Leaks Says About the Future of Abortion, and About Precedent Itself

