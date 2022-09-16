Lynx

Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share.

From The New YorkerA Portrait of David Bowie as an Alienated Artist

From ProPublica: Human Trafficking’s Newest Abuse: Forcing Victims Into Cyberscamming

From The New YorkerThe Enduring Allure of Choose Your Own Adventure Books

From The New York TimesNick Cave Lost Two Sons. His Fans Then Saved His Life.

From @culturaltutor: A thread of architecture from every single country in the world, in alphabetical order

From The New York TimesMorgan Wallen’s Career Seemed Over. Now He’s Broken a Billboard Record.

From Vulture: WWDITS’ Harvey Guillén Is Thrilled to See Guillermo Coming Into His Own

From George R.R. Martin's Not a Blog: Football is Back!

From Los Angeles Times'It's sad, it's frustrating, it's infuriating': Mourning the loss of slain rapper PnB Rock

From Consequence: Unauthorized queer Batman movie The People's Joker pulled from TIFF "due to rights issues"

From Poynter: Noted author: ‘Don’t buy my book’

From GQMeet the Men Paying Six Figures to Get Taller—by Having Their Legs Broken

From W Magazine‘Los Espookys’ Star Ana Fabrega Is In On the Joke

From the Baltimore Banner TikTok: Using music to deter homeless people from sleeping? It’s happened before. But this might be the first time #babyshark has been weaponized in #baltimore. 

From NPR: Fred Franzia, creator of 'Two Buck Chuck' and champion of affordable wine, has died

From The Contributor: A Few Questions with Councilmember Colby Sledge, District 17

From The New York TimesThe Chess World Isn’t Ready for a Cheating Scandal

