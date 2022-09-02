Lynx
Photo: Amiee Stubbs

Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share.

From The Verge: The Humiliating History of the TSA

From The Washington PostFeeling unwelcome in blue states, gun companies move to red ones

From The New York TimesTomatoes Spill Onto Interstate, Causing Crashes, Quips and Confusion

From The Athletic: ESPN’s Leah Hextall on her ‘very difficult’ first NHL season and the need for change in hockey

From The New Yorker: The Collectors Who Save Video-Game History from Oblivion

From The Atlantic: The E-bike Is a Monstrosity

From WPLN: ‘Cashville’: How a ’90s nickname for Nashville became a nationally known brand

From The New Yorker: The Life and Times of Hilma af Klint

