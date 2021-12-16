The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the fatal police shooting of a man in Madison early Thursday morning. Neither the officer involved nor the man who was killed have been identified.
This is the 10th time this year a Metro police officer has shot a person. Seven of those who were shot were killed.
In an initial statement, the TBI says that the shooting followed a 30-minute standoff with the man, who they say was armed and firing his gun.
Preliminary information indicates the shooting occurred just after 3:00 Thursday morning in the 900 block of Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison, where officers responded to a 911 call reporting a car parked in the middle of the road. When officers arrived, they heard yelling and gunfire from a nearby woodline. When officers located the man responsible, they repeatedly urged him to surrender for more than half an hour. Instead, the man continued to fire his weapon, which ultimately resulted [in] at least one officer firing his service weapon, striking the man and killing him. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.
The TBI's investigation is ongoing. No body-camera footage from the incident has been released as of this writing.