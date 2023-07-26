Supporters and opponents of the city’s proposed racetrack overhaul packed a club suite in Geodis Park Tuesday to directly address District 17 Councilmember Colby Sledge and Bristol Motor Speedway President Jerry Caldwell. The meeting was a show trial for the pricey plan, hammered out over several years between Mayor John Cooper and Bristol, to bring NASCAR racing to The Fairgrounds Nashville.
Caldwell and Bristol boosters commanded an army of red-shirted supporters who spoke repeatedly about sentimental connections to the track, the city’s historic support for racing and the other projects Nashville paid for while the racetrack languished. In its push to land the city contract, Bristol — also known by its parent corporation, Speedway Motorsports — has been working with Nashville PR firms Hall Strategies and Calvert Street.
In opposition, neighborhood groups joined with Stand Up Nashville, the economic justice organization that landed a community benefits agreement with Nashville SC in 2018. Citizens Against Racetrack Expansion for Nashville has funded countywide mailers, distributed yard signs and organized advocates against the deal. Pro-racing audience members heckled the group for its antagonism, often referring to opponents by the acronym CAREN.
“I can’t afford to go to a Titans game every Sunday,” one red-shirted speaker said on the mic. “But I can afford to go to a race.”
While red visually dominated the space, a long line of opponents kept the meeting going for hours. Opponents spoke about noise, increased traffic, neighborhood quality of life, and the deal’s massive public subsidies, which they said would embroil the city in yet another financial thicket.
Both sides are angry about how the city has changed. Formerly a working-class white neighborhood (with a racial boundary at Fourth Avenue), the area now known as Wedgewood-Houston has become an enclave for wealthy young professionals. The NASCAR fans, who referenced public funding for a new Titans stadium and Geodis, say these people can deal with a little noise. Racing fans have been coming to the fairgrounds for decades — it’s time they got something too, said speakers. Opponents’ arguments connected plans to overhaul the track — a direct effect of growth-minded, tourism-obsessed officials, they argued — to generally misplaced city priorities that put arenas over transit or housing.
Speakers’ comments supported the consensus that, even across lines of race, class and geography, residents agree that Nashville is on the wrong track. The same thread of resentment has animated local politics in recent years and, backed by a growing body of polling data, has formed an ideological basis for this year’s mayoral candidates, specifically downtown Councilmember Freddie O’Connell.
“Nine times out of 10, things go with the money,” said one racetrack supporter. He was on his way out, walking in the shadow of Geodis with two other red-shirted compatriots. All were older, white and male, like many NASCAR fans and track proponents.
There is money on both sides. Conservative billionaire John Ingram, primary owner of Nashville SC, has come out against the track, which would nuzzle up against his new soccer arena. The Smith family took Speedway Motorsports private in 2019. One of NASCAR’s track giants, the corporation operates 11 sites and brings in hundreds of millions of dollars per year.
If anyone influential was swayed last night, it likely won’t matter in the short term. Now that Sledge held a community meeting, the Metro Council, which has only two meetings left this term, can officially take up the lease. The deal needs three meetings to pass, and barring a late-called special meeting, lease debate will die when the term ends. Most leading mayoral candidates are either vocally against the deal or silent on it, indicating that Bristol’s army of lobbyists and PR professionals will have to make another expensive push with the next administration to get it back on the city’s agenda.