@startleseasily is a fervent observer of the Metro government's comings and goings. In this column, "On First Reading," she'll recap the bimonthly Metro Council meetings and provide her analysis. You can find her in the pew in the corner by the mic, ready to give public comment on whichever items stir her passions. Follow her on Twitter here.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the Metro Council deferred a proposal to buy 88 Hermitage Ave. (again) and appointed a veteran politician to the Metro Planning Commission.
Birds of a Feather
At the Council’s Budget and Finance Committee meeting Monday night, CM At-Large Bob Mendes pointed out a “clerical error” in the Capital Improvements Budget. Apparently the CIB had originally listed the cost for the proposed Titans stadium at $2 billion. Well, it turns out they were $200 million short; post-correction, the cost is reflected as $2.2 billion.
This revelation prompted an eye-roll-inducing cryptic tweet from CM Freddie O’Connell — who just so happens to be running for mayor — about the difference between clerical errors and hasty decisions. When I followed up, O’Connell went from insinuation to accusation, suggesting the administration intentionally fudged the numbers.
The mayor’s new spokesperson TJ Ducklo quickly jumped into the fray, calling O’Connell’s accusation “unequivocally false.” As of this writing, Ducklo’s tweet has one like, from fellow mayor’s office staffer Ben Eagles.
Whatever the case may be, an error of this magnitude on the biggest project in the CIB certainly doesn’t inspire confidence. And given the general lack of transparency about the deal, it’s understandable that folks are suspicious.
Sins of Commission
In a recent issue of the Scene, the Committee of Insiders (of which I am apparently a member) provided a robust list of things that Nashville needs to move us forward as a city. I wrote a little blurb for that issue about diversity on boards and commissions. I called for the administration and Council to focus on expanding the pool of candidates beyond the usual white-collar types who have the access and connections to be appointed.
It may surprise you to know that they are not listening to me! On Tuesday, the Council unanimously approved the appointment to the Metro Planning Commission of Stewart Clifton, a man who: 1. was a CM for two terms; 2. served on the Planning Commission for 17 years before rolling off in 2017; and 3. is a lawyer-slash-lobbyist.
I want to be clear: I have no personal issue with Clifton. I don’t know the guy personally, and I don’t have any reason to think he’ll be a bad addition to the commission. In fact, he seems incredibly qualified, and from the old commission meetings I’ve watched, he’s served the city ably. My issue is with what Clifton represents. In a city with hundreds of thousands of adults, many of whom have their own sterling qualifications, am I to believe that we cannot find a single other person to serve? They might not be an “expert” in the way Clifton is (one CM described him to me as knowing “almost more than God on land use and planning”), but by recycling people who’ve already served and who’ve been a part of the political milieu for decades, we perpetuate a system that crowds out new voices with fresh perspectives.
FOMO/YOLO/No-Go
Yet again, the Council has deferred the administration’s proposal to buy 88 Hermitage Ave. from the state. This time, the discussion centered on a couple of late-filed resolutions from CM Courtney Johnston, a realtor whose time to shine has arrived.
The more drastic of the two resolutions would retroactively modify the capital spending plan passed by the Council in December of last year. It would zero out the funding for the 88 Hermitage Ave. acquisition and reallocate that $20 million to other Parks Department capital needs. That resolution — which we will call “the nuclear option” — was deferred until the next meeting.
The other, less radioactive resolution calls on the administration to have the old building on the property — which formerly housed the Tennessee School for the Blind — inspected and to provide an anticipated cost of rehabilitating the structure.
Y’all ... how have they not done an inspection on this building that they plan to save?! This is basic shit. It doesn’t take an expert to know that you don’t spend $20 million without some due diligence!
Heated discussion ensued, with CM Zach Young describing Johnston’s effort as “worthless” and “useless.” Other CMs expressed concern that we might lose out on the option to purchase the property if we delay further (FOMO). And CM Russ Bradford, taking on the mantle of his fallen comrade Steve “On the Backs of the Taxpayers” Glover, criticized the administration for its spending habits (YOLO). Ultimately, Johnston’s resolution passed, and the acquisition was deferred, so the purchase is a no-go (for now).
The public hearing on the budget is scheduled for the Council’s next meeting, on June 7. You don’t need to sign up; you can just show up and you’ll have two minutes to speak. Scene reporter Eli Motycka is currently deep in the weeds of the mayor’s proposed budget and will undoubtedly be providing expert coverage in the coming weeks, so stay tuned!