@startleseasily is a fervent observer of the Metro government's comings and goings. In this column, "On First Reading," she'll recap the bimonthly Metro Council meetings and provide her analysis. You can find her in the pew in the corner by the mic, ready to give public comment on whichever items stir her passions. Follow her on Twitter here.
Introducing … Gigi!
Among the many exciting announcements at the start of the Dec. 7 Metro Council meeting was the introduction of our newest Councilmember, Gigi! You may know her as At-Large CM Sharon Hurt. In light of the birth of her first two grandchildren within weeks of one another, CM Hurt requested that Vice Mayor Jim Shulman refer to her as “Gigi,” and he graciously obliged.
Be Careful What You Wish For
License plate readers (LPRs) are among the more controversial topics that Council has attempted to tackle this term. After a year of debate on the Council floor with few attempts at community engagement, I asked Shulman to exercise his vice mayoral power and establish a special committee. I thought I made my reasoning clear: If we’re going to drastically expand the surveillance state in Nashville, stakeholders should be at the table. As CM Gigi is fond of saying, “If you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu.”
Well, I got my special committee! Unfortunately, CMs are the only committee members. Which, you know, sort of defeats the entire point.
CMs Dave Rosenberg and Courtney Johnston — the sponsors of the two LPR bills currently under consideration — got to pick two CMs each, playground style, to join their team. Pitting two groups of CMs against each other on a super-charged policy issue? Seems like a recipe for success. And following CM Gigi’s logic, we are all on the menu. But how much could six people realistically eat?
‘A Bad Hot Dog Scenario’
CM Freddie O’Connell’s bill to add parking requirements to non-owner-occupied short term rentals (STRs) prompted a lengthy public hearing. Opponents — mostly developers and STR owners, and a guy who compared STRs to hot dogs — criticized the lack of supporting data and accused O’Connell of promoting a solution in search of a problem. Y’all ... if every bill this Council passed had to solve a problem that actually exists, the meetings would be a hell of a lot shorter.
Opponents also expressed grave concerns that this bill might lead to STRs being converted into ... long-term rentals. More housing for actual Nashvillians? This would, of course, be a nightmare.
Money to Burn
The $569M capital spending plan (CSP) was on deck Tuesday night. CMs At-Large Bob Mendes and Gigi teamed up for an amendment to remove $15 million for the Jefferson Street Cap project. After arguing vociferously against the amendment on Monday night, the administration did an abrupt about-face. In an email to the Council on Tuesday, Mike Jameson — Mayor Cooper’s director of legislative affairs — stated that they had “reached an understanding” regarding the amendment and were comfortable removing the Cap funding from this CSP. They plan to include it in a future CSP, if the community wants to move forward with the project.
The administration also appears to have reached an understanding with CM O’Connell about $15M to build a new parking garage at the Nashville Zoo. O’Connell had filed an amendment to remove this from the CSP, but backed off after receiving a $10.5 million commitment for WeGo transit centers and Nolensville corridor safety improvements.
Council approved the final CSP, 34-4. (Read more from our sister publication, the Nashville Post.) I asked CM Erin Evans — the only “no” vote who will talk to me — why she didn’t support the CSP. She expressed concern about increasing our city’s debt as we head into another pandemic winter. “Our state’s low vaccination rates mean we’ll likely continue to experience a level of economic uncertainty in our tourist-driven economy,” Evans said, adding that she “would rather not burden a future Council with high debt service payments if we can avoid it.”
Meanwhile, the American Rescue Plan (ARP) money is burning a hole in our pockets. Council approved a $1.26 million substitute of the controversial Metro Parks request for “managing homeless encampments." The substitute focuses on Brookmeade Park and stipulates that the money can’t be used to remove or disturb people currently living there. The Convention & Visitors Corp will get $750,000 to spend on “new and culturally diverse events.” Alternatively, NCVC CEO Butch Spyridon could just give up some of his million-dollar salary for the cause. And Council deferred a $20.2 million appropriation to bolster affordable housing efforts. CM Colby Sledge hopes to nearly double that appropriation.
Tune in next time for what promises to be a Very Merry Council Meeting on Dec. 21.