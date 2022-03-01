At-Large Metro Councilmember Steve Glover resigned Tuesday, effective immediately, due to health issues.
Vice Mayor Jim Shulman informed councilmembers of Glover’s decision in a letter.
“After much thought and advice, he has made the difficult determination that it is in his best interest to resign from the seat,” Shulman writes. “I may not have always agreed with Steve on some issues, but I know that he deeply loves this city and that he brought that determination to the Council floor. His passionate efforts on behalf of the city demonstrates that he cares.”
Glover was one of the few conservatives on the 40-member council. He served on the Metro Nashville School Board before his election to the council, first as a district representative and then in 2019 to an at-large seat. Vacancies among the five at-large seats remain open through the rest of the term, which runs out in 2023.
Glover was a supporter of former President Trump — a rarity on the largely left-leaning council — and was vocally opposed to restrictions on businesses enacted by city officials in response to COVID-19.