Andy Ogles appeared at a campaign rally Wednesday night at The Factory at Franklin's Jamison Theater, speaking alongside U.S. Rep. Mark Green, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and conservative radio commentators. Ogles is facing Democratic state Sen. Heidi Campbell from Oak Hill in the race for Tennessee’s recently redrawn 5th Congressional District. The tour was organized by Cruz’s Truth and Courage PAC, a $5 million effort to support far-right congressional candidates, including Ogles.
In a roughly 15-minute address, Ogles led with inflammatory comments about transgender athletes and rued America’s weakness, citing imminent geopolitical threats from Russia, China and Saudi Arabia. He blamed drug overdoses across the country on an insufficiently militarized border and fentanyl from China, which he cast as an act of war, directing blame toward Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. Ogles told the crowd he would take action against Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. “This woke administration has weaponized the FBI and IRS,” Ogles told the crowd. “To the IRS agents — 87,000 — you better freshen up your résumé, because you’re fired.”
Once an essential Republican talking point, abortion access — left unprotected by the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade in June — wasn’t mentioned a single time by any speaker. Before introducing Cruz, Ogles wrapped his remarks with messaging that reflected his campaign stump speech. “Sometimes you got to bring salt and pour it on the wounds to remind people where we went astray,” he told the crowd.
Cruz’s opening targeted the cognitive abilities of Biden and Harris. “Every single thing they do is wrong,” said Cruz. The rest of his speech focused on inflation, which he illustrated via hypothetical anecdotes that referenced recent cultural lightning rods in conservative media. “It is so bad, Antifa can’t afford rent — it is so bad, Hunter Biden can’t afford crack cocaine,” said Cruz, to raucous laughter. “Revival is coming. And I believe that with all of my heart.”
The event opened to “God Bless the USA,” followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by state GOP Chairman Scott Golden and the “Star-Spangled Banner” performed live by Christian singer Gary Chapman. Mark Green, the sitting representative for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, led a prayer that focused on protecting veterans and the Constitution and conferred a special blessing on Ogles’ campaign. Green was followed by conservative commentators Ben Ferguson, who is joining Ted Cruz on the Truth and Courage tour, and Clay Travis, who lives in Franklin.
Campbell, whose recent FEC filings show a spending edge over Ogles, preempted the event with a press release. In recent months, Campbell has focused her campaign on Ogles' opposition to reproductive rights and fundamental government-funded programs. "Both MAGA Republicans [Cruz and Ogles] pledge to cut Social Security benefits and opposed legislation that lowers health costs," her statement reads in part. “Andy Ogles and Ted Cruz have told us what they will do with power: they’re going to cut Social Security benefits and increase the cost of prescription drugs for Tennessee seniors — all to give giant corporations and billionaires another tax break. In Congress, I’ll be a leader who takes on the CEOs price-gouging our families and who strengthens our healthcare and retirement programs.”