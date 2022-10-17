Disclosure reports filed over the weekend show that Democratic candidate Heidi Campbell has a substantial spending edge over Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles in the race for Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District.
Reports show that Campbell had nearly $600,000 to spend at the start of the month. Ogles reports $455,803 on hand, with $320,000 in personal campaign loans, leaving the Republican with $135,803 in unencumbered funds. Ogles could choose to forgive those loans, leaving his campaign free to spend the full $455,803. Campbell reports no outstanding debt. The general election takes place on Nov. 8.
In a presumably Republican district redrawn by the state legislature during last winter’s redistricting process, Campbell has narrowed a margin that once favored the GOP by double digits, based on periodic polling since last spring. In the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade in June, Campbell has made access to abortions a key part of her messaging in contrast to her opponent. Campbell has also zeroed in on Ogles' support of former president Donald Trump, who is losing national support among Republicans according to a poll from The New York Times and Siena College. Trump, who previously endorsed Morgan Ortagus in the district, announced he was backing Ogles over the weekend.
Rep. Jim Cooper, the incumbent Democrat who has represented Tennessee’s Fifth District for two decades, will not seek reelection. Democrats hope to maintain a narrow advantage in the House and win a deadlocked Senate amid rising inflation.