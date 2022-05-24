Nashville's bike lanes are cleaner and safer thanks to a new sweeper cruising down the road to clear the trash away. The adorable little vehicle made a splash online, and now the Nashville Department of Transportation is giving citizens a chance to name it.
Hey, Nashville! You asked and we listened. We’re having a naming contest for our cute new bikeways sweeper!— Nashville Department of Transportation (@NashvilleDOT) May 23, 2022
Only 1 entry is allowed per resident, so make your first one your best one.
Submit your entry by Wednesday, June 1st ➡️ https://t.co/inG0lXR8OB. pic.twitter.com/VgSbpTkZjz
Several folks on Twitter quickly riffed on the infamous naming contest that gave us the British vessel Boaty McBoatface, suggesting Sweepy McSweepface and other similar entries. But why limit it to that?
We at the Scene do not endorse any particular name, but we have cobbled together some suggestions that we think fit the sweeper. You can find even more online. Submit your suggestion by June 1.
- Minnie Swirl
- Mayor Karl Clean
- Wall-E Wilson
- The Alt-Sweeply
- Tick Tick Broom
- Clean Street Hooligan
- Mr. Bristles
- Lil Feller
- Ernest P. Swirls
- Taylor Swiffer
- Trashley McBryde
- Earl Scrubbs
- Swirl Haggard
- Johnny Trash
- This Is Trashville
- Bob Mueller. (No, there's no pun there, but he's the only man in town with the bristles to match the li'l sweeper.)