We’re all accustomed to adults at home, in city hall, in the statehouse and in Washington making decisions on behalf of young people. So for the Scene’s inaugural Student Issue, we decided to try something novel — to listen to young people themselves.

In the stories that follow, you’ll hear from student activists, Metro’s Student Board members and the Nashville Youth Poet Laureate. You’ll also read an essay by the winner of our first student essay contest and find a list of books that — despite being removed from school curricula in some Southern counties — are very much worth a read.

As it turns out, the kids are very much all right.

The Student Issue: Youth Activism and Advocacy Speaking to student activists about why they get involved with causes like child hunger and climate justice

The Student Issue: Banned Book Roundup Certain adults don't want students reading these books — so put them on your reading list

The Student Issue: Student Essay Contest Read pieces by the winners of our inaugural student essay contest, presented with The Porch Writers’ Collective