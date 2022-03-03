When a book is banned, shunned or removed from a school district’s curriculum, it often says more about the setting than it does about the reading material itself. The books listed below have recently entered the news because vocal parents in Tennessee and throughout the South have objected to them being taught in schools, or even simply being available in school libraries.
Students can still find them in public libraries and bookstores — so kids, you can make the call for yourself.
Student activists, the Youth Poet Laureate, banned books, our first student essay contest and more