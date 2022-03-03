The student representatives of the Metro Nashville Public Schools board are arguably more mature than some of the adults surrounding them. Twice a month, Angelie Quimbo and Abenezer Haile sit in the crossfire as adults talk — and sometimes bicker — about what they think is best for students. Unlike most of those adults, however, Haile and Quimbo must return to school and live with the consequences of the decisions the board makes.

The Scene met with the students just an hour before a particularly heated meeting at which the board voted to lift the district’s mask mandate after spring break — a move that both students advised against.

Haile was born in Ethiopia and Quimbo in the Philippines, but they both grew up in the Davidson County school system. Haile is a junior at Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High School and Quimbo is a senior at Hillwood High.