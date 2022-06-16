As the nation awaits a Supreme Court decision on abortion, clinics are preparing as best they can for an unknown future. In the coming days and weeks, clinics’ ability to provide abortions may be hindered for a number of reasons: Laws may change, demand may overwhelm clinics’ schedules, and labor shortages may prevent them from operating at full capacity. But if SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade, until that time, the clinics will be there, and if the changing court decision and subsequent trigger laws prevent some abortions from happening, there are still resources to help you plan ahead — whatever that may look like.

Below, find a list of abortion clinics within a five-hour drive of Nashville. Note that these are abortion clinics and not what are often called “crisis pregnancy centers” — clinics that purport to present all options to pregnant people, but discourage them from having abortions and do not refer them to abortion providers. (The best way to find out if a clinic is legit is to call and ask if it makes referrals for abortions.)

This is not an exhaustive directory of all the clinics in and around Tennessee. The Supreme Court decision may of course change the viability of this list. If it becomes illegal for some of these clinics to provide abortions, they may be able to help you learn about additional options. As you go about researching abortions, be sure to familiarize yourself with different resources, locations, the services they provide and the regulations they must work around. Many surrounding states have some kind of trigger law that would limit their ability to provide services in the event of Roe v. Wade being overturned. Additionally, many surrounding states ban abortions after a certain number of weeks, require a 24- to 72-hour waiting period, or require more than one appointment — these factors might necessitate scheduling several appointments, booking lodging near a clinic or completing preliminary paperwork.

Abortion clinics measure the time leading up to an abortion based on a patient’s gestation period, or the amount of time since the start of their last period — many of them also have pregnancy calculators to help individuals figure out how far along they may be. For more resources, visit healthyandfreetn.org or abortionfinder.org.

Tennessee

Nashville

Carafem Nashville Health Center

5002 Crossings Circle, Suite 260, Mt. Juliet

855-729-2272

carafem.org/nashville

Abortion pill up to 11 weeks, abortion procedures up to 13 weeks.

Planned Parenthood — Nashville Health Center

412 Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Blvd., Nashville

866-711-1717

plannedparenthood.org/health-center/tennessee

Abortion pill up to 11 weeks, abortion procedure up to 19 weeks and six days.

Memphis

Choices — Memphis Center for Reproductive Health

1203 Poplar Ave., Memphis

901-274-3550

Memphischoices.org

Abortion pill up to 11 weeks, abortion procedure up to 16 weeks and two days.

Planned Parenthood — Memphis Health Center

2430 Poplar Ave., Memphis

866-711-1717

plannedparenthood.org/health-center/tennessee

Abortion pill up to 11 weeks and procedure up to 19 weeks and six days.

Knoxville

Knoxville Center for Reproductive Health

1547 West Clinch Ave., Knoxville

800-325-5357

kcrh.com

Abortion pill up to 10 weeks and six days, abortion procedure up to 18 weeks.

Alabama

Huntsville

Alabama Women’s Center for Reproductive Alternatives

4831 Sparkman Drive NW, Huntsville, Ala.

866-536-2231

alabamawomensclinic.com

Abortion pill up to 10 weeks, surgical abortion up to 21 weeks and six days.

Tuscaloosa

West Alabama Women’s Center

535 Jack Warner Parkway, Suite I, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

800-616-2383

alabortionclinic.com

Abortion pill up to 11 weeks, abortion procedure up to 14 weeks.

Georgia

Marietta

Planned Parenthood — Cobb Center

220 Cobb Parkway N., Suite 500, Marietta, Ga.

plannedparenthood.org/health-center/georgia

404-688-9300

Abortion pill up to 11 weeks.

Atlanta

Feminist Women’s Health Center

1924 Cliff Valley Way NE, Atlanta

800-877-6013

feministcenter.org

Abortion pill up to 11 weeks, abortion procedure up to 21 weeks and five days.

Planned Parenthood — East Atlanta Health Center

440 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta

404-688-9300

plannedparenthood.org/health-center/georgia

Abortion pill up to 11 weeks.

Summit Medical Associates — Atlanta

1874 Piedmont Ave. NE, Suite 500 E, Atlanta

404-607-0042

summitcenters.com/atlanta-abortion-clinic

Abortion pill up to 11 weeks, surgical abortion up to 21 weeks and six days.

Forest Park

A Preferred Women’s Health Center of Atlanta

519 Forest Parkway, Suite 100, Forest Park, Ga.

888-665-4126

abortionclinicservicesatlantaga.com

Abortion pill up to 11 weeks, abortion procedure up to 12 weeks and six days.

Lawrenceville

Planned Parenthood — Gwinnett Health Center

798 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Lawrenceville, Ga.

404-688-9300

plannedparenthood.org/health-center/georgia

Abortion pill up to 11 weeks.

Decatur

Southeast Dekalb Gyn

4150 Snapfinger Woods Drive, Decatur, Ga.

404-284-3200

southeastdekalbgyn.com

Abortion pill up to 11 weeks, abortion procedure up to 13 weeks and six days.

Kentucky

Louisville

EMW Women’s Surgical Center

136 W. Market St., Louisville, Ky.

800-626-3512

emwwomens.com

Abortion pill up to nine weeks and six days, abortion procedure up to 21 weeks and six days.

Illinois

Fairview Heights

Planned Parenthood — Fairview Heights Health Center

317 Salem Place, Fairview Heights, Ill.

618-277-6668

plannedparenthood.org/health-center/illinois

Abortion pill up to 11 weeks, abortion procedure up to 26 weeks.

Granite City

Hope Clinic for Women

1602 21st St., Granite City, Ill.

618-451-5722

hopeclinic.com

Abortion pill up to 11 weeks, abortion procedure up to 23 weeks and six days.

Missouri

St. Louis

Planned Parenthood — Reproductive Health Services of PPSLR

4251 Forest Park Ave., St. Louis

314-531-7526

plannedparenthood.org/health-center/missouri

Abortion procedure up to 21 weeks and six days.

North Carolina

Asheville

Planned Parenthood — Asheville Health Center

68 McDowell St., Asheville, N.C.

828-252-7928

plannedparenthood.org/health-center/north-carolina

Abortion pill up to 11 weeks, abortion procedure up to 13 weeks and six days

Ohio

Cincinnati

Planned Parenthood — Cincinnati Surgical Center

2314 Auburn Ave., Cincinnati

513-287-6488

plannedparenthood.org/health-center/ohio

Abortion pill up to 10 weeks, abortion procedure up to 21 weeks and six days.

Indiana

Bloomington

Planned Parenthood — Bloomington Health Center

421 S. College Ave., Bloomington, Ind.

317-205-8088

plannedparenthood.org/health-center/indiana

Abortion pill up to 10 weeks, abortion procedure up to 13 weeks and six days.

Indianapolis

Planned Parenthood — Georgetown Health Center

8590 Georgetown Road, Indianapolis

317-205-8088

plannedparenthood.org/health-center/indiana

Abortion pill up to 10 weeks, abortion procedure up to 13 weeks and six days.