As the nation awaits a Supreme Court decision on abortion, clinics are preparing as best they can for an unknown future. In the coming days and weeks, clinics’ ability to provide abortions may be hindered for a number of reasons: Laws may change, demand may overwhelm clinics’ schedules, and labor shortages may prevent them from operating at full capacity. But if SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade, until that time, the clinics will be there, and if the changing court decision and subsequent trigger laws prevent some abortions from happening, there are still resources to help you plan ahead — whatever that may look like.
Below, find a list of abortion clinics within a five-hour drive of Nashville. Note that these are abortion clinics and not what are often called “crisis pregnancy centers” — clinics that purport to present all options to pregnant people, but discourage them from having abortions and do not refer them to abortion providers. (The best way to find out if a clinic is legit is to call and ask if it makes referrals for abortions.)
This is not an exhaustive directory of all the clinics in and around Tennessee. The Supreme Court decision may of course change the viability of this list. If it becomes illegal for some of these clinics to provide abortions, they may be able to help you learn about additional options. As you go about researching abortions, be sure to familiarize yourself with different resources, locations, the services they provide and the regulations they must work around. Many surrounding states have some kind of trigger law that would limit their ability to provide services in the event of Roe v. Wade being overturned. Additionally, many surrounding states ban abortions after a certain number of weeks, require a 24- to 72-hour waiting period, or require more than one appointment — these factors might necessitate scheduling several appointments, booking lodging near a clinic or completing preliminary paperwork.
Abortion clinics measure the time leading up to an abortion based on a patient’s gestation period, or the amount of time since the start of their last period — many of them also have pregnancy calculators to help individuals figure out how far along they may be. For more resources, visit healthyandfreetn.org or abortionfinder.org.
Tennessee
Nashville
Carafem Nashville Health Center
5002 Crossings Circle, Suite 260, Mt. Juliet
855-729-2272
Abortion pill up to 11 weeks, abortion procedures up to 13 weeks.
Planned Parenthood — Nashville Health Center
412 Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Blvd., Nashville
866-711-1717
plannedparenthood.org/health-center/tennessee
Abortion pill up to 11 weeks, abortion procedure up to 19 weeks and six days.
Memphis
Choices — Memphis Center for Reproductive Health
1203 Poplar Ave., Memphis
901-274-3550
Abortion pill up to 11 weeks, abortion procedure up to 16 weeks and two days.
Planned Parenthood — Memphis Health Center
2430 Poplar Ave., Memphis
866-711-1717
plannedparenthood.org/health-center/tennessee
Abortion pill up to 11 weeks and procedure up to 19 weeks and six days.
Knoxville
Knoxville Center for Reproductive Health
1547 West Clinch Ave., Knoxville
800-325-5357
Abortion pill up to 10 weeks and six days, abortion procedure up to 18 weeks.
Alabama
Huntsville
Alabama Women’s Center for Reproductive Alternatives
4831 Sparkman Drive NW, Huntsville, Ala.
866-536-2231
Abortion pill up to 10 weeks, surgical abortion up to 21 weeks and six days.
Tuscaloosa
West Alabama Women’s Center
535 Jack Warner Parkway, Suite I, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
800-616-2383
Abortion pill up to 11 weeks, abortion procedure up to 14 weeks.
Georgia
Marietta
Planned Parenthood — Cobb Center
220 Cobb Parkway N., Suite 500, Marietta, Ga.
plannedparenthood.org/health-center/georgia
404-688-9300
Abortion pill up to 11 weeks.
Atlanta
Feminist Women’s Health Center
1924 Cliff Valley Way NE, Atlanta
800-877-6013
Abortion pill up to 11 weeks, abortion procedure up to 21 weeks and five days.
Planned Parenthood — East Atlanta Health Center
440 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta
404-688-9300
plannedparenthood.org/health-center/georgia
Abortion pill up to 11 weeks.
Summit Medical Associates — Atlanta
1874 Piedmont Ave. NE, Suite 500 E, Atlanta
404-607-0042
summitcenters.com/atlanta-abortion-clinic
Abortion pill up to 11 weeks, surgical abortion up to 21 weeks and six days.
Forest Park
A Preferred Women’s Health Center of Atlanta
519 Forest Parkway, Suite 100, Forest Park, Ga.
888-665-4126
abortionclinicservicesatlantaga.com
Abortion pill up to 11 weeks, abortion procedure up to 12 weeks and six days.
Lawrenceville
Planned Parenthood — Gwinnett Health Center
798 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Lawrenceville, Ga.
404-688-9300
plannedparenthood.org/health-center/georgia
Abortion pill up to 11 weeks.
Decatur
Southeast Dekalb Gyn
4150 Snapfinger Woods Drive, Decatur, Ga.
404-284-3200
Abortion pill up to 11 weeks, abortion procedure up to 13 weeks and six days.
Kentucky
Louisville
EMW Women’s Surgical Center
136 W. Market St., Louisville, Ky.
800-626-3512
Abortion pill up to nine weeks and six days, abortion procedure up to 21 weeks and six days.
Illinois
Fairview Heights
Planned Parenthood — Fairview Heights Health Center
317 Salem Place, Fairview Heights, Ill.
618-277-6668
plannedparenthood.org/health-center/illinois
Abortion pill up to 11 weeks, abortion procedure up to 26 weeks.
Granite City
Hope Clinic for Women
1602 21st St., Granite City, Ill.
618-451-5722
Abortion pill up to 11 weeks, abortion procedure up to 23 weeks and six days.
Missouri
St. Louis
Planned Parenthood — Reproductive Health Services of PPSLR
4251 Forest Park Ave., St. Louis
314-531-7526
plannedparenthood.org/health-center/missouri
Abortion procedure up to 21 weeks and six days.
North Carolina
Asheville
Planned Parenthood — Asheville Health Center
68 McDowell St., Asheville, N.C.
828-252-7928
plannedparenthood.org/health-center/north-carolina
Abortion pill up to 11 weeks, abortion procedure up to 13 weeks and six days
Ohio
Cincinnati
Planned Parenthood — Cincinnati Surgical Center
2314 Auburn Ave., Cincinnati
513-287-6488
plannedparenthood.org/health-center/ohio
Abortion pill up to 10 weeks, abortion procedure up to 21 weeks and six days.
Indiana
Bloomington
Planned Parenthood — Bloomington Health Center
421 S. College Ave., Bloomington, Ind.
317-205-8088
plannedparenthood.org/health-center/indiana
Abortion pill up to 10 weeks, abortion procedure up to 13 weeks and six days.
Indianapolis
Planned Parenthood — Georgetown Health Center
8590 Georgetown Road, Indianapolis
317-205-8088
plannedparenthood.org/health-center/indiana
Abortion pill up to 10 weeks, abortion procedure up to 13 weeks and six days.
