On May 2, Politico published a massive scoop. A 98-page draft document leaked to the Washington, D.C.-based news organization showed that the United States Supreme Court is likely to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey when it rules on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization this summer.

“The draft opinion is a full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision which guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights,” reads the Politico report. “The immediate impact of the ruling … would be to end a half-century guarantee of federal constitutional protection of abortion rights and allow each state to decide whether to restrict or ban abortion.” Here in Tennessee — where abortion restrictions are enshrined in state law — that effectively means a near total ban.

While, as of press time, we don’t know when SCOTUS’ Dobbs v. Jackson ruling will come down, it’s expected to arrive this month. In this week’s issue, we look at the legal ramifications of a Roe reversal in Tennessee, requirements about abortion training at medical schools, abortion providers in our region, and ways to support the right to choose in our state.

+2 Abortion Restrictions Are Deeply Enshrined in Tennessee Law A legal perspective on how the state's trigger law would play out in a post-Roe v. Wade world

A Map of Area Abortion Providers For now, these clinics within a five-hour drive of Nashville provide abortions