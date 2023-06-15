A recent poll commissioned by Bristol Motor Speedway has shed some light on how Nashvillians feel about the proposed renovations at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and the return of NASCAR. The poll, conducted by Washington, D.C.-based Hart Research Associates, provides valuable insights into the opinions of our community. And in my mind, it highlights the overwhelming local support for the renovation project.
According to the poll results, many Nashvillians were not familiar with the details of the proposed deal between the city and Bristol Motor Speedway. However, when those polled were provided with an explanation of the proposal, support for the renovations outweighed opposition. After receiving a description of the deal, 67 percent of those polled countywide expressed their support, with 27 percent in opposition and 6 percent remaining uncertain. The numbers are even stronger among residents in the neighboring communities, where an overwhelming 72 percent rallied behind the renovations following a description.
As reported by The Tennessean, “Most respondents reported positive feelings toward the fairgrounds.” Nearly half (48 percent) of voters “said they have attended fairgrounds events in the last five years, and 21% said they’ve visited the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.” This signifies the potential for widespread enthusiasm among our residents once they become more informed about the project.
But it is also important to note that John Ingram, CEO of the Nashville Soccer Club, has raised concerns about the racetrack renovations. One of his chief concerns seems to be that the racetrack will be “competing” with the Nashville SC at Geodis Park. As a dedicated businessman, Ingram is naturally driven to protect his investments. Still, it is crucial for our city’s decision makers to consider the greater good of Nashville and listen to the voice of the people, remembering the potential benefits for our entire community. And as I mentioned in my last column, the Nashville Soccer Club built on its site with complete awareness of the speedway’s historic value and Nashville’s intention to maintain and improve the facilities. I also wrote, and still believe, that “through open dialogue and collaboration,” we can all win.
The speedway renovations hold great promise for our city. Not only will they bring back the thrill of NASCAR racing, but they will provide a catalyst for economic growth, job creation and cultural revitalization. As noted in a response letter by Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway, the plan is “to restore the track, add additional parking for non-racing events such as soccer games, flea market, and concerts at GEODIS Park, build a sound absorption barrier to substantially reduce auto racing sounds, and provide hundreds of well-paying jobs for the community.” The positive impacts seem to far outweigh the negatives, and considering the numbers from the poll, many Nashvillians agree.
The renovations address the concerns raised by the community, including sound mitigation and increased parking for non-race events. By actively addressing these issues, the project demonstrates a commitment to the well-being and comfort of both residents and visitors.
To boot, Metro Nashville’s fact sheet on the speedway provides comprehensive details about the funding structure, with public funding sources covering the majority of renovation and construction costs. This means Nashville taxpayers will not bear the burden of financing the project, creating a fair and equitable distribution of responsibility.
Though all concerns should be heard and addressed, let’s remember the potential of this project. It can revive a beloved venue, reignite the spirit of NASCAR, and unite our community in celebrating something good — something that families and neighbors can do together. By moving forward with this project, we invest in our city’s future, reputation, culture and wealth.
Nashville is changing so rapidly. Holding onto something that has been here for more than a century is a good idea. You can’t get back something once you tear it down. Today no one would ever consider tearing down the Parthenon or the Ryman. Think of how successful the Ryman has been since being brought back from the brink of destruction. Some wanted it razed. Nashville without the Ryman is unthinkable today. In 20 years, let’s hope people will be saying the same thing about Nashville and its racetrack.
As a proud citizen of Nashville, I wholeheartedly advocate for the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway renovations. The poll only emphasizes what this means to the people of Nashville — and to racing fans. I think this project symbolizes our city’s resilience, ambition and commitment to growth. I say we put the pedal to the metal — and go full speed ahead.
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post, and The News.