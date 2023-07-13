Since news has spread of Butch Spyridon’s retirement from his role as head of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, the city has collectively risen to its feet to applaud. It’s a bittersweet moment for Nashville, as we celebrate the remarkable achievements of this fine leader while reluctantly bidding him farewell. Spyridon’s unwavering support, tireless dedication and infectious enthusiasm have transformed Nashville into a thriving global brand and a sought-after destination. The good news for us is that, as recently reported by the Nashville Business Journal, he will continue to serve the city in a consulting capacity for the next two years. And as he told The Tennessean last month, that will allow him to “chase large events” — something he does very well.
Everyone deserves to sit back and see that good results have come from their hard work, and no one should be prouder than Spyridon. Under his leadership, Nashville has experienced extraordinary growth in the tourism industry. TheNBJ reports: “Since 2013, the number of hotels in Nashville has gone from 187 to 273, representing 46% growth. Hotel room revenue has seen 157% growth, growing from $730 million to $1.9 billion. Music City earned the No. 2 spot on Cvent’s 2023 Top 10 Meeting Destinations in North America list, up from No. 6 in 2019.”
But statistics alone don’t define Spyridon’s impact on Nashville. He also has an unwavering belief in Nashville’s potential, an infectious passion for the city and the ability to rally others to share his vision. “Getting Nashville to believe in itself in terms of what we could do,” Spyridon told The Tennessean, “here in Nashville and outside, convincing people that we’re worthy, we’re capable and we’ll probably over-deliver on that. That challenge, it really doesn’t ever go away.”
As the NBJ put it, “Butch didn’t coin the name Music City, but he made Nashville’s casual nickname a global brand.” His focus on songwriters and their stories added an authentic touch to Nashville’s narrative, captivating the hearts of visitors and locals alike. Bart Herbison, executive director of Nashville Songwriters Association International, told the NBJ: “Just from my perspective, outside of the songwriters themselves and a small handful of congressional leaders, Butch is the most important advocate we’ve ever had in America for songwriters in modern times.”
Spyridon’s collaborative approach has extended beyond the realm of music. Spyridon sought partnerships with diverse organizations. Whether it was the 2019 NFL Draft (which attracted upwards of 600,000 attendees), the recent NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena or the numerous Stanley Cup Final watch parties, Spyridon’s ability to bring people together and create memorable experiences is unparalleled. “A global map, a destination map … doesn’t happen without sports,” Spyridon said.
Back in January, the Nashville Scene relayed Kevin Lavender’s thoughts on Spyridon’s impact. As Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp chair and head of commercial banking at Fifth Third Bank, Lavender knows the NCVC better than nearly anyone in Nashville’s business community. “It is hard to imagine anyone else who has shaped Nashville’s growth and success as much as Butch,” said Lavender, “from branding it as Music City to making it attractive to professional sports teams and corporate relocations to elevating the quality of life by drawing world-class events, restaurants, retail and hotels.” I wholeheartedly agree.
Nashville will miss Butch Spyridon’s leadership, but we embrace the future with gratitude for the foundation he has laid. Spyridon’s successor, Deana Ivey, has had the privilege of working closely with him for many years and possesses the knowledge and experience to continue building upon his achievements. After all, Deana has been with the NCVC for nearly as many years as Butch. She is currently the president of the NCVC and has been instrumental in Nashville’s growth since she began in 1997. Under Ivey’s guidance, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp will remain in capable hands, ensuring the city’s continued growth and prosperity.
And what can a newly minted CEO expect to hear from her former boss? Here’s what Spyridon said about Ivey when she was promoted to the position of NCVC president: “She has been a committed partner these past 25 years and has been integral in shaping the Music City brand, creating and attracting major events, and marketing Nashville around the world.” Ivey’s history with Nashville, her experience in the tourism industry and her dedication to charitable organizations make her Spyridon’s clear successor.
We are in good hands with Deana Ivey. And to Butch Spyridon, we express our heartfelt gratitude.
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post, and The News.