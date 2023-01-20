Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp CEO Butch Spyridon is retiring at the end of June after more than three decades in charge of the tourism advocacy organization.
Deana Ivey, currently president of the organization, will assume the role of CEO at the beginning of July.
Spyridon has run the organization since 1991, and during his tenure Nashville has turned into a top tourism destination. Ivey has worked at NCVC for 25 years and was named president a year ago.
After his retirement, Spyridon will have a two-year contract consulting with the NCVC. His work post-retirement will include recruiting the Rugby World Cup, additional international flights from Nashville International Airport, a Super Bowl and Wrestlemania.
During Spyridon's tenure, the city built the Music City Center, Bridgestone Arena, Nissan Stadium and Geodis Park and hosted the 2019 NFL Draft. The growth in the tourism sector during that time has led to growing pains, as transpotainment, short-term rentals and a hard-partying atmosphere on Lower Broadway have led some residents to question the value of the increase in tourism.
“It is hard to imagine anyone else who has shaped Nashville’s growth and success as much as Butch, from branding it as Music City to making it attractive to professional sports teams and corporate relocations to elevating the quality of life by drawing world-class events, restaurants, retail and hotels,” says Kevin Lavender, head of commercial banking at Fifth Third Bank and chair of the NCVC board. “I particularly appreciate how Butch has intentionally supported Nashville’s diversity throughout his tenure, both marketing our cultural assets to visitors and in voluntarily assisting community groups and projects.”