When I interviewed Duran Duran co-founder John Taylor ahead of the band’s Bridgestone Arena tour stop on June 13, we talked about how the way we consume music has changed since the band started their career — of more than four decades and 15 albums so far — back in 1978. My dad, who came with me to the show, became a fan of Duran Duran in 1981, and I wouldn’t even exist until 1995, so the way we remember the music differs, too.

“Rio” was played last in the set Tuesday night, but it is Dad’s favorite song of all time, one he listened to on repeat via 8-track tape in his 1977 Chevy van on the way to high school. “Rio” puts me back in my childhood basement, watching Duran Duran music videos on a projector screen. I was enthralled with the bright suits, the painted faces and the part when Rio yanks the cord on the landline phone that has mysteriously emerged from the ocean, sending singer Simon LeBon careening off the deck of his yacht!

LeBon, Taylor, drummer Roger Taylor (no relation), keymaster Nick Rhodes and longtime touring guitarist Dom Brown brought the fans to their feet on Tuesday. Duran Duran’s special guests — one of their fundamental influences in the form of Nile Rodgers and Chic, plus contemporary followers represented by Bastille — did more than just lend a hand, as well.

Chic’s “Le Freak” is one of the first 45 RPM records my dad bought for himself; he was 11 years old, and it cost him 98 cents. I discovered it around the same age, playing Dance Dance Revolution with my neighbor. Rodgers & Co. brilliantly opted to fill their set with songs Rodgers wrote and produced beyond Chic. It was hit after hit: Diana Ross’ “I’m Coming Out,” Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family,” David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance,” Madonna’s “Material Girl.” The list keeps growing, including the most recent entry, Beyoncé’s Grammy-winning viral hit “Cuff It” (sure to make an appearance when Queen Bey arrives at Nissan Stadium July 15).

I do not envy Bastille having to follow an act like Chic. While many of the old-school fans took the opportunity to sit down, the Bastille fans had their moment. I witnessed at least one friendship formed to the soundtrack of pop staples “Good Grief” and “Pompeii.”

Then, it was time for the men of the hour, who led off with the relative deep cut “Night Boat,” followed shortly by “The Wild Boys” — the only Duran Duran song on Limewire when I was setting up my first MP3 player, which also means I listened to it while getting my braces on. Bond theme “A View to a Kill,” which came early in the set right after the indelible “Hungry Like the Wolf,” is playing in the background in my parents’ wedding video, as they and their bridal party jump into the hotel hot tub fully clothed.

LeBon dedicated “Ordinary World,” from their self-titled 1993 comeback album, to the people of Ukraine. Its music video features an actual (extremely stylized) wedding; the song was a favorite of my mom’s maid of honor, who tried to convince her not to get into the hot tub in her wedding gown. Everyone in the arena had their own story to bring to the parade of hits and fan favorites, but our group thought of Jessie, who passed unexpectedly in 2016.

The band leaned heavily on their first two albums for most of the set, including their first three singles: “Planet Earth,” “Careless Memories,” and their first hit, “Girls on Film.” Only two songs from their most recent album, 2021’s Future Past, made an appearance: “Anniversary” and “Give It All Up.” Longtime fans got treated to more early tunes you’d never include in a hits-only revue, like “Friends of Mine” and “Lonely in Your Nightmare.”

At the end, LeBon stood with his arms out for at least a full minute. He and his bandmates have many more live shows behind them than ahead of them, and it was evident they were joyfully soaking it in.

“This would be like you seeing the One Direction reunion tour!” Dad leaned over to tell me. One of the biggest things I’ve learned from watching my dad and others love Duran Duran and other pop megastars through the years — and sometimes tears, as we passed a sobbing fan being consoled by her husband and adult children on our way out — is that no matter how you come to it, being a fan is fun and worthwhile.