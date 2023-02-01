Just ahead of this weekend’s Grammy ceremony, where her 2022 LP Renaissance has earned her nine nominations, R&B, pop and hip-hop living legend Beyoncé has announced the Renaissance World Tour. The long-awaited international trek is set to stop in Music City at Nissan Stadium on July 15.
Tickets will be sold via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program; registration is open for shows including the Nashville date through 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, Feb. 16. Last week, executives of Ticketmaster parent company Live Nation appeared at a U.S. Senate Judiciary hearing, part of proceedings following the debacle around the botched on-sale for Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour, which is set to visit Nissan Stadium in May.
This will be Queen Bey’s first solo tour since 2016’s Formation World Tour. There was a Nashville stop at Nissan Stadium during that run, as well as one during 2018’s On the Run II Tour with her husband Jay-Z, which was marked by a massive crowd that overwhelmed security at Vanderbilt Stadium. Variety notes that Beyoncé played her first full show in four years was in Dubai on Jan. 21, featuring a massive production but no songs from Renaissance — no telling exactly what’s in store.