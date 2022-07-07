Slim & Husky’s — the outstanding pizzeria founded in Nashville by TSU alumni Clint Gray, Derrick Moore and E.J. Reed — now has 10 locations, three of which are outside the state. New Orleans rapper Curren$y picked up on this with a pretty damned astute business idea: opening dispensaries near each one. However, the S&H crew isn’t about to forget about their hometown. One way you can see that is through the Unplugged monthly series they’ve been putting on throughout 2022, which spotlights Black music talent, mostly from Music City and leaning heavily toward the collection of local hip-hop scenes.
For the most recent installment in June, the party moved from the National Museum of African American Music on Broadway over to the Midtown music venue Analog at Hutton Hotel. The bill featured Ron Obasi and The BlackSon, two MCs who masterfully blend jazz and big social and political discussions into their catchy-as-hell bars, as well as skillful singer and rapper They Need Weez.
Sounds great, right? If you’re having some late-onset FOMO, here’s some great news: You can stream professionally shot and edited footage of the entire June show. Check it out via Slim & Husky’s YouTube channel above. You’ve got Weez and his hype man holding it down, followed first by The BlackSon and then by Obasi performing with full bands, including great saxman AyyWillé.
If that whets your appetite, make plans now to get back to Analog on Saturday, July 16, for the next installment. Daisha McBride, Melo Roze and Domani are on the bill, and tickets start at $25.