Just a couple more weeks remain until Caitlin Rose releases Cazimi, the outstanding songsmith’s third LP and first since 2013. So far, we’ve seen delightful music vids for album tracks “Nobody’s Sweetheart” and “Black Obsidian,” the latter of which we recognized as the Best Singer-Songwriter Music Video in our Best of Nashville issue.
Rose has also made a great performance video, in which she strips away the full-band arrangement of “Getting It Right,” a song about struggling to achieve the balance of give and take that makes relationships work. As she sings in the bridge, “Call it bad timing / Call it whatever you want / But I won’t spend another lifetime / Getting it wrong.”
Fellow ace singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews (who released her own new LP Loose Future a few weeks back) appears on the album and in this vid, alongside producer and songwriter Jordan Lehning. Andrews and Lehning strum along on their guitars, harmonizing and occasionally singing around Rose in complementary rhythms. The chords under the verse, especially prominent in this sweet acoustic rendition, follow a pattern that’s similar to a lot of country and pop songs including the Dead’s “Sugar Magnolia.” In this context, they remind me of a perennial favorite: “Belly Full of Wine,” the opener of the eponymous LP from Eureka Gold, the much-loved, long-defunct band Lehning co-fronted with Buddy Hughen.
Give the vid a spin and follow Rose on Instagram and Twitter for updates. Cazimi is out Nov. 18, and you can preorder it in your choice of format via Bandcamp.