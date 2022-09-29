While her much-anticipated third studio album Cazimi doesn’t come out until Nov. 18 — nearly a decade after the release of her most recent album The Stand-In — Caitlin Rose has dropped a second single and music video to tide fans over until then.
Standing in stark contrast to her horror-inspired return with the “Black Obsidian” single and music video, “Nobody’s Sweetheart” finds Caitlin Rose gleefully spending a day in the stables. Directed by Austin Leih (as was the previous vid), the piece takes place on Loretta Lynn’s ranch. In a release, Rose says she was guided through a week's worth of riding lessons in a single day by Crystal Lynn in order to make it happen.
The worry-free visuals complement the content of this song quite nicely. The upbeat tempo and shimmering guitar riffs on this track perfectly accompany Rose’s lyrics about the freedom she’s found in escaping social pressures, as she comes to terms with the limelight she found herself under following her debut run of projects. “When you’re nobody's sweetheart / You make the rules,” she sings, her country-tinged harmonies washing over the track. “Nobody’s sweetheart / And nobody’s fool.”
Recorded at Sound Emporium Studios in 2020, the album’s release was planned for much earlier; the global shutdown caused by the pandemic shook up Rose’s plans. In her release, Rose says this may have been exactly what she needed, as she spent the past three years pulling apart and putting back together the 12 tracks that will make up Cazimi. Preorder or pre-save the record via this handy link, and keep an eye on Rose’s Instagram for updates.