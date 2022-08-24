If you’ve seen more than a couple thrillers or horror flicks, you’re familiar with a particular situation that’s going to put you on edge — that moment when characters become aware of something that’s not right, and they have to go check it out. Is it just the house settling, or is there someone or something waiting for them? Even if you haven’t screamed it aloud, you’ve probably thought it at least once: “Don’t go into the basement!” But go they do — for better or worse, depending on the film.
In real life, we all encounter creepy basements that we’d rather avoid, metaphorically speaking. In Caitlin Rose’s new single “Black Obsidian,” the outstanding Nashville songsmith sings about forcing yourself to look closely at the cracks in a relationship and decide once and for all whether to patch them over or to end it. As her band plays a country-tinged arrangement whose eeriness nods the tiniest bit to Echo and the Bunnymen’s indelible “The Killing Moon,” Rose sings: “Find a scratch in the scrying glass / It's your own reflection you can never trust / Why in the hell do we keep looking back / With the devil always running after us?”
Above, see a music video for the song — really more a short film with the track at its center — directed by Austin Leih. In the vid, Rose starts her shift as the night guard at a warehouse; look carefully at the boxes, whose shipping labels indicate that some of them contain “Classic Horror Movies.” As Rose settles in, something catches her eye in one of her monitors, and she goes off to investigate. It’s her job, after all.
The song and video are fantastic on their own, and they come with some even better news: Rose’s third LP, her first since 2013’s The Stand-In, is set for release Nov. 18. The album is called Cazimi, and Rose co-produced it with longtime musical partner Jordan Lehning and recorded it at Sound Emporium Studios in 2020 just before the pandemic shutdown. As she explains in a release, the title comes from a term in astrology, describing the position of a planet when it is so close to the sun that it’s said to be “in the heart” of the giant star. For Rose, suddenly finding herself in the public eye as a young person made it easy to burn out and difficult to continue making music. Her new songs look at taking command of that powerful energy rather than letting herself get crushed by it.
“I was never prepared to take on everything that happened to me in my early twenties,” Rose writes. “Being all of a sudden thrust into spotlights that I had little business being under was rarely empowering, often more so debilitating, and being in the rush of it all, I never could quite catch up. … I don’t want all I have to offer carrying around an expiration date. I want to have all the time in the world.”
To preorder or pre-save Cazimi, see this handy link or visit your favorite record store. At 2 p.m. today, Rose will be on Instagram Live to talk with the great Margo Price.