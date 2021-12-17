Our annual Year in Music issue, which hit stands yesterday, is bursting at the seams with thoughts from our writers and folks from around the scene on tons of great Nashville musicians. You’re almost sure to read about folks you’ve listened to, but there are also probably some with new releases you’ve forgotten about or maybe haven’t heard of at all. Don’t feel bad: I learn about plenty of great work that had completely flown by me this way each and every year.
To help you dig a little deeper — and perhaps guide you as you make some last-minute holiday gift purchases — I compiled a Spotify playlist featuring artists mentioned across the Year in Music issue. Below, check out about five hours of cuts from Brittney Spencer who graces our cover, the artists on our Top Local Albums Poll (Allison Russell, Reaux Marquez and more) as well as some mentioned in our Rock ’n’ Roll Poll (Snooper, Styrofoam Winos) and others who passed away this year (Tom T. Hall, Nanci Griffith). Take a listen below, and be sure to visit artists’ websites or your favorite local record store to pick up releases from some of your new favorite musicians.