It’s been more than six decades since music trade mag Billboard launched its all-genre Hot 100 singles chart, and no artist has yet claimed all of the top 10 spots on the list. Until this week, that is: On Oct. 31, 10 days after the release of her new LP Midnights, pop superstar Taylor Swift officially hit that mark, with a song from the 20-track album taking each of the top 10 slots. Now, word comes that Swift will hit the road in the spring. The Eras Tour, in which the pop megastar will touch on the full spectrum of her career thus far, will come to stadiums all over the U.S.
Here in Music City, where her career took off when she was a teenager, she’ll stop in at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, May 6. Support for this stop comes from masterful rock ’n’ pop songsmith Phoebe Bridgers and rising star GAYLE. When Swift last visited Nissan Stadium in 2018, she brought a massive production that included three stages (plus a gondola that ran between two of them and plenty of pyro), had Charli XCX and Camila Cabello as guests (plus surprise drop-ins from Faith Hill and Tim McGraw) and set an attendance record.
Tickets for the upcoming show go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. While you wait, if you’re a little behind on your Swift lore, check out the music vid for “Anti-Hero,” the single that occupies the No. 1 spot on the Billboard list, below.