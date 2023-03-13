New laws set to go into effect across the state this spring and summer are aimed directly at undermining the rights of LGBTQ Tennesseans. Amid a variety of responses to the legislation, two huge shows featuring outstanding musicians — queer and allies alike — and drag champions are coming our way next week. Proceeds from both events benefit a variety of institutions aimed at aiding the LGBTQ community, especially youth.

First up: Love Rising, organized in partnership with the Looking Out Foundation — an org founded in 2008 by Brandi Carlile and her longtime collaborators Tim and Phil Hanseroth — is headed to Bridgestone Arena on Monday, March 20. Beneficiaries are the Tennessee Equality Project, Inclusion Tennessee, Out Memphis and the Tennessee Pride Chamber.

You’ll see and hear folks from near and far including Allison Russell and her phenomenal ensemble the Rainbow Coalition, Amanda Shires, Jason Isbell, Brittany Howard, Brothers Osborne, Hozier, Joy Oladokun, Mya Byrne, Julien Baker, Jake Wesley Rogers, Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, Yola and Hayley Williams — and if that wasn’t enough, expect surprise special guests. Tickets, which at the time of publication start at $34.15, are on sale now.

Then on Tuesday, March 21, We Will Always Be comes to City Winery. The show, whose proceeds benefit Inclusion Tennessee, puts a spotlight on some of Nashville’s incredible drag talent, with performances from Britney Banks, Cya Inhale, Dee Zastris, Justine Van De Blair, Portia, Shelby La Banks, Trinity Monroe, Vidalia Anne Gentry, Vivica Steele and Jaidynn Diore Fierce — many of whom you saw throwing down at Nashville Pride in the Nashville Drag Extravaganza last year.

There will also be two writers’ rounds during the show. One curated by music journalist Hunter Kelly will feature Chris Housman, Izzy Heltai, Brad Riley, Harper Grae and Brody Ray. Another curated by the crew at Black Opry features Autumn Nicholas, Jett Holden, Carmen Dianne, Josey and Ally Free. Additional musical guests include Mary Gauthier, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Kaitlin Butts, Katie Pruitt, Lilly Hiatt, She Returns From War and The Shindellas. Tickets for We Will Always Be are also on sale now, and as of publication time, start at $45.