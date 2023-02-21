As state legislators debate a number of bills that would directly impact the LGBTQ community — including the possible criminalization of drag shows where children could be present — Pride celebrations in Tennessee are adapting to an uncertain future.
Senate Bill 3, introduced by state Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin), passed via a 26-6 vote on Feb. 9, with Johnson arguing that the bill targets obscenity and protects children from what he calls “overtly sexual entertainment.”
“We’re saying that you can’t do that in a public park, you can’t do that in a restaurant where kids are present,” Johnson said.
Opponents argue that other laws already on the books cover obscenity, and members of the LGBTQ community characterize the legislation as part of a larger attack on their rights.
Nashville Pride began in 1988 and will return June 24 and 25 with what organizers have said will be a celebration largely unchanged from recent years, adding that they continue to have a “strong partnership” with the Metro Nashville government. Drag performances will take place at this year’s public festival, along with the return of the festival’s parade, live musical performances, youth activities and hundreds of business and community vendors.
“[The legislation] is very disheartening and very concerning, but we’re looking forward to celebrating — that’s what Pride is,” says Zach Ledbetter, vice president of Nashville Pride’s board of directors. “It’s to celebrate the progress that has been made and coming together as a community to organize, volunteer and really support one another, and this year will be no different.”
The Knoxville News Sentinel reported earlier this month that Knox Pride will cancel its 2023 festival and parade if the GOP-backed legislation becomes law, with other celebrations deciding how to proceed. An October letter from Murfreesboro City Manager Craig Tindall called Pride event organizer Tennessee Equality Project Foundation’s 2022 application “misleading,” and pledged to deny future special-event permits submitted by the organization.
“The portion of the event was far from ‘family friendly’ and clearly unsuitable for ‘all ages,’ ” Tindall wrote, adding that the “event intentionally exposed young children to this conduct.”
Since that letter was issued, Boro Pride supporters have spoken out at Murfreesboro City Council meetings. While Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland said in early January that the council believed there is room for compromise, it’s unclear at this time if and how Rutherford County’s LGBTQ community will celebrate in 2023.
Tennessee Equality Project executive director Chris Sanders declined to comment directly on the status of Boro Pride, as the nonprofit is seeking the counsel of the American Civil Liberties Union. The ACLU has already pledged legal action regarding Tennessee bills targeting trans health care.
“We don’t want the government dictating what kind of clothes we wear, the composition of our festivals, the way we engage in artistic expression, and drag is an artform, period,” Sanders says. “So I think every conservative can join anybody else in clinging to the Bill of Rights. That has to be common ground for our country. When the Bill of Rights is no longer the common ground, it would be hard to imagine what might be common ground for our country.”
Sanders says legislation could also empower citizens to “nitpick at every element of a public drag performance” in an attempt to get a performer cited or arrested. It’s scrutiny that Sanders believes will also be aimed at trans and nonbinary people in general and could lead to dangerous interactions.
In January, right-wing activist group Turning Point USA held its so-called “Teens Against Gender Mutilation Rally” in Murfreesboro, which drew both LGBTQ-rights supporters and members of far-right hate group the Proud Boys. Proud Boys also faced off with protesters during an anti-trans rally held on Nashville’s Legislative Plaza in October. The event was organized by right-wing media personality Matt Walsh and featured remarks from U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, state Sen. Johnson and state House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R-Portland).
State Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville) calls the legislation and the extremist groups “the stirrings of fascism.” Nashville Pride’s Ledbetter says safety and security will continue to be a top priority for the event, which has a “zero tolerance policy” regarding threats and harassment. Nashville Pride will rely in large part on private security.
In Williamson County, Franklin Pride organizers have committed to continuing the annual celebration, which was first held in 2019 and takes place in the city-owned Park at Harlinsdale Farm. Organizers say they’ve had great experiences working with the city planning past events, and in 2022, the city issued a proclamation recognizing and celebrating Franklin Pride.
“There are people in the community that need this time and space, and to not have Pride would totally let down the youth, you know, that are depending one day a year to have a safe space to go,” says Franklin Pride President-Emeritus Robert McNamara. “Whatever it looks like, we will have a festival.”
Current Franklin Pride President Clayton Klutts says the group is awaiting final approval from the city, and confirms that this year’s festival will not include drag performances.