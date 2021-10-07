Say what you will about Red Hot Chili Peppers’ sometimes-lackluster lyricism and the cringey rap-scatting that characterizes some of their best-known songs: The venerable funk-punk road dogs put on one hell of a show, as our live-review column The Spin saw at Bonnaroo in 2017. Just a couple of weeks following the 30th anniversary of the release of their landmark fifth album Blood Sugar Sex Magik, RHCP has announced an international stadium tour that will bring them to Music City in 2022.

The word came via a Weekend Update-meets-Tim and Eric faux newscast video that plays on the bandmates’ self-effacing humor, which you can check out below. The tour marks the return of influential guitarist John Frusciante, who joined the Peps in 1988 after the death of founding member Hillel Slovak and left in 2009. Josh Klinghoffer started out as a touring guitarist in 2007 and then took over Frusciante’s role in the studio as well, but he has since left the band.

The tour runs from June through September and will feature a variety of outstanding support acts including Anderson.Paak, A$AP Rocky and Haim. When the trek pulls into at Nissan Stadium on Aug. 12, RHCP will be joined by The Strokes and Thundercat. Ticket prices haven’t been announced, but they’ll go on sale Friday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.