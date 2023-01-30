In the new video for “Radio,” a single from her new LP Strays, Margo Price gives herself every woman’s dream: a nice room all to herself.

Strumming a guitar and dancing Risky Business-style through plush suites in an Airbnb decked out in all pink, Price ignores critical voices — internal or external — and turns up the music. Collaborator Sharon Van Etten appears on retro TVs in each of the rooms, grooving along and providing harmonies for Price’s smooth vocals. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Price notes that her label suggested she bring in co-writers; she wrote this one herself, but fooled her contact into thinking it was a co-write. According to a release, the song was partially inspired by a famous retort regarding a photo shoot attributed to Marilyn Monroe.

The video echoes the main themes of the song — taking care of what’s important and letting the rest go. In the chorus, Price sings: “People try to push me around / Change my face and change my sound / I can’t hear them / I tuned them out.” In the video, Price takes this literally, hanging up each of the several vintage phones in the room whenever they dare to ring. The video is directed by Bella Mazzola, a Nashville director and producer who has also made vids for Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle.

The piece ends cheekily, with Price scrambling to get dressed when her pizza arrives before ultimately deciding to collect the delivery as-is. Locals might recognize Belcourt staffer, historian and musician T. Minton in a brief cameo as the delivery driver, who a topless Price tips with her already lit joint.

Find Strays at your favorite record store or via Price’s website, where you can also find tickets for her upcoming show at the Ryman. That’s March 9, with support from Jessi Colter (for whom Price has produced a record that has yet to be released) and Jeremy Ivey (Price’s husband and frequent collaborator).