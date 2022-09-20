Margo Price’s third LP, 2020’s That’s How Rumors Get Started, came amid a season of notable changes for the outstanding Nashville songsmith. Though she signed with a new label, went into the studio with new producers and new musicians, and took a big and confident step away from writing songs with country at the center, she kept the focus on speaking out about what there is to cherish in our world and what needs to change.
A few weeks ago, she released a new single called “Been to the Mountain” that continues that shift toward the rock and psych realm. Word comes today that it’s the first single from a new LP called Strays. The whole record was recorded with Price’s longtime band and produced by Jonathan Wilson.
“I feel this urgency to keep moving, keep creating,” Price says in a release. “You get stuck in the same patterns of thinking, the same loops of addiction. But there comes a point where you just have to say, ‘I’m going to be here, I'm going to enjoy it, and I'm not going to put so much stock into checking the boxes for everyone else.’ I feel more mature in the way that I write now, I'm on more than just a search for large crowds and accolades. I'm trying to find what my soul needs.”
The announcement comes with another new song from the record, “Change of Heart,” and an accompanying music video. Like the vid for “Been to the Mountain,” the cinematic piece was directed by Courtney Hoffman and highlights another stage in Price’s journey of self-discovery. That’s reflected in the refrain of “Change of Heart,” in which Price sings: “I quit trying to change your mind / I’ve had a change of heart.”
While you might have seen Price at a festival or opening on a run of dates for Chris Stapleton, she hasn’t headlined a tour of her own in several years. She’s about to make up for that.
You may recall that Price’s memoir Maybe We’ll Make It will be published Oct. 4; check with your favorite book store or visit the University of Texas Press website to order a copy. Record stores that also deal in printed material are great places to buy the book as well, and if you preorder from Grimey’s, you can get a wristband to get into Price’s appearance at the store on release day, in which she’ll discuss the book with Allison Russell. Price will also be at the Southern Festival of Books (appearance time, date and location TBA, but the fest is Oct. 14 through 16). Price has one more local appearance tied to her book: An in-store discussion with journalist and author Ann Powers, Nov. 16 at Parnassus Books, for which tickets are now available.
Strays is out January 13, 2023, via Loma Vista — check out your favorite record store or the label’s online shop for preordering options. Price’s extensive headline tour starts with some November dates , takes a holiday break and wraps up March 9 at the Ryman. Superb country songsmith Jessi Colter, for whom Price has produced an as-yet-unreleased album, will open the show; tickets run $35 to $50 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m.