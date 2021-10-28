It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from longtime Nashvillian psychedelic punks JEFF the Brotherhood. The band's two central members — brothers Jake and Jamin Orrall — relocated, and in April of this year, their home-grown record label Infinity Cat issued its final physical release: a 7-inch of JEFF’s noisy ripper “Garbage Man,” which you can listen to here.
Well, today brings great news for fans of JEFF’s legendarily killer live shows. The brothers Orrall will play Thanksgiving Eve — Wednesday, Nov. 24 — at Rock Block institution Exit/In. They’ll be joined by auxiliary guitarist Kunal Prakash, whose New Orleans-based band Silver Synthetic will be playing at Third Man Records’ Blue Room on Nov. 5, as it happens.
JEFF will be joined by Kent Osborne and Snooper, and proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test will be required for admission. Tickets for the show are available at this link, and if you’re not able to make it, you can tune in via livestream here.
Below, get yourself in the mood by checking out a full recording of a 2014 JEFF the Brotherhood show at Exit/In, posted by local vid master TompDogg.