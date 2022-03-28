Near the end of last year, stellar rock ’n’ pop musician Jordan Victoria, the songsmith and singer-guitarist behind Heaven Honey, was getting back into the swing of performing and touring, as well as working on even more new material. A few weeks ago, she released a new single called “Grenadine,” and there’s a music vid on the way.
Victoria’s forward momentum got stalled again last week. According to fellow former Indiana resident and creative partner Oliver Hopkins, who you might know from the band Volunteer Department, one of Victoria’s ring fingers was badly injured, but was saved from amputation thanks to emergency surgery. However, the medical expenses, coupled with rising rent and the inability to work while the injury heals, have put her in a tight spot, and Hopkins has organized a GoFundMe campaign on his old pal’s behalf.
The target is $8,750, a little over $3,000 of which has been raised already; give a hand if you can. It’s also a great time to consider picking up some Heaven Honey merch — that black T-shirt with a winged horse flying through space is what one might call "rad as hell." Keep an eye on Volunteer Department’s and Heaven Honey’s Instagram profiles for updates.